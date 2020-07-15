News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Six Nations deal with CVC halved due to pandemic

Six Nations deal with CVC halved due to pandemic
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 10:13 AM

A €330 million deal between CVC Captial Partners and the Six Nations has been halved due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal in which the private equity firm was due to purchase 14.5% shareholding in the annual tournament has been reduced to €165 million, according to the Irish Times.

The 2020 Six Nations was halted during the fourth round, when Ireland were due to host Italy in the Aviva, as the pandemic swept through Europe.

Despite the reduction, negotiations between the two parties are ongoing, with a new deal in the region of €220 million expected in the coming weeks.

Six Nations issued a statement confirming talks were continuing, while eluding to the uncertainty of the current situation, stating:

“Negotiations of this nature are complex. They can take significant time and at this point, are still ongoing."

An agreement is not to be expected imminently and it would be inaccurate to present it as a formality.

According to the Financial Times, CVC are also seeking the inclusion of coronavirus clauses to ensure any further disruption to the tournament due to Covid-19 will allow them to withhold funds.

READ MORE

Marcus Rashford to receive honorary doctorate for free school meals campaign


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

‘It’s a disgrace’ – Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City's Champions League ban‘It’s a disgrace’ – Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City's Champions League ban

'Everything is in our hands': Nemanja Matic says Man United must stay positive'Everything is in our hands': Nemanja Matic says Man United must stay positive

‘It shows what people said wasn’t true’ – Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling‘It shows what people said wasn’t true’ – Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling

Roofed Semple Stadium could be 'the SkyDome of Ireland', says Tipperary GAA secretaryRoofed Semple Stadium could be 'the SkyDome of Ireland', says Tipperary GAA secretary


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »