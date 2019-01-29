NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Six Nations battle is between Ireland and Wales, believes Gordon D’Arcy

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 06:29 AM

The Six Nations will boil down to a final-weekend title decider between Ireland and Wales, according to Gordon D’Arcy.

Former Ireland centre D’Arcy has tipped Joe Schmidt’s men to take their title defence right to the wire, when facing Wales in Cardiff on March 16.

The former Leinster star insists he is “not convinced” by England’s autumn resurgence, branding Warren Gatland’s Wales the main challengers to Ireland’s 2018 crown.

Ireland will kick-start a hectic 2019 by hosting England in Dublin on Saturday, with D’Arcy confident in the hosts’ chances.

“I think it is a decider on the final day between Wales and Ireland,” said D’Arcy, speaking on behalf of ITV.

“With both carrying form from the November internationals, and more strength in depth across their squads.

“The freshness of centrally contracted players for both could be a telling difference from the rest of the pack.

“The more success a team has, the larger a target they become; Ireland are a giant target at the moment.

“However Ireland have become very adept at looking after their own performances, I don’t see them wavering from that formula during the Six Nations.

Gordon D’Arcy, pictured, won 82 caps for Ireland and has backed Joe Schmidt’s side to push for Six Nations honours again in 2019 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“They can’t control everything, so a bounce of a ball may go against them or a decision. Can they win? Yes, but they might need a little luck along the way.”

England have already ploughed into the mind games ahead of Saturday’s tournament opener, with boss Eddie Jones claiming fly-half Johnny Sexton has the “bat phone to the referee”.

Defence coach John Mitchell has since claimed Ireland will try to “bore the s**t out of us”, in a withering attack on Joe Schmidt’s gameplan.

Ireland saw off England at Twickenham to complete the Grand Slam last season, before finishing 2018 second in the world rankings after beating New Zealand in Dublin.

England sit fourth in the world standings, behind Wales, while New Zealand retain top spot despite November’s Dublin defeat.

Asked to rate England’s chances, D’Arcy said: “I’m not convinced, they won elsewhere and nearly beat the All Blacks (in November).

“The way they played looked more like individuals under pressure to perform rather than a team that pulled together to win close games.

“But it is a good place to build from and Eddie (Jones) is the master of that.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Gordon D'Arcy

Related Articles

Gloves come off as England defence coach takes aim at ‘boring’ Ireland

Keith Earls: 'We’re a bit obsessed about having the perfect game'

Peter Stringer: Ireland can rattle ‘hothead’ England star Owen Farrell

Davies happy for Wales to be underestimated ahead of Six Nations

More in this Section

Justin Rose claims 10th PGA Tour victory

Tottenham hope to see Son Heung-Min return against Watford

Football rumours from the media

Zola hopeful fan affection will convince Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea


Lifestyle

Making Cents: These boots are made for selling all your old stuff

Melissa McCarthy’s move away from comedy has paid off

How 'Welcome to Night Vale' creators turned a podcast into a live event

Is noise pollution damaging our health?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »