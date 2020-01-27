Six Munster players sign contract extensions

Six Munster players have signed new contracts with the province, including three academy players who have been promoted to the senior squad.

Promising back-row Jack O’Sullivan has signed a three-year deal, while Stephen Archer, Dan Goggin, and Liam O’Connor have all been handed two-year extensions that will see them remain with Munster until at least June 2022.

O'Sullivan's fellow academy stars Liam Coombes and Alex McHenry have also signed one-year senior contracts for the 2020/21 season.

O'Sullivan and Coombes will be following their first cousins into the senior squad, with O'Sullivan joining Niall and Rory Scannell, and Coombes following the lead of his fellow Skibbereen-native Gavin.

“Getting these six contracts confirmed is really great news for the province,” said head coach Johann van Graan.

“Stephen, Dan, both Liams, Jack, and Alex are hugely talented players, and as a result of the work carried out at club and schools level, we get to reap the benefits every time they pull on a red jersey.”

Having missed the majority of last season after suffering an ACL tear, the contract for O’Sullivan rewards a campaign in which he made his PRO14 and European debuts for Munster.

After playing a starring role against London Irish in pre-season, scoring a superb solo try and assisting two more, he made his competitive debut against the Dragons. The 21-year-old subsequently started against the Ospreys, the same team as he made his Champions Cup debut against last time out.

Archer is set to continue moving up the list of Munster's record-appearance holders with another contract for the 31-year-old tighthead prop.

Now ninth on the all-time list, the 206-time-capped Archer has overcome two serious neck injuries to become an almost ever-present for Munster, playing all but one of their 16 games this season.

On the other side of the scrum, his fellow Cork prop Liam O’Connor has also signed up until 2022. The 24-year-old has made six appearances this season, including two appearances off the bench against Saracens, and 26 in all since making his competitive debut against Stade Francais in the Champions Cup in January 2016.

In another nod to the future, Dan Goggin has also had his contract extended. The 25-year-old has played in a variety of positions across the backline this season, after being named the province's Young Player of the Year in 2019. He has seven tries in 55 Munster caps.

Two more backs will join Goggin in the senior squad in the 22-year-old duo of Coombes and McHenry.

Coombes earned starts against Ulster and Connacht this season, playing the full 80 minutes in both games. McHenry, meanwhile, has signed a one-year extension after making his PRO14 debut at Benetton last April.