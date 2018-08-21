Simon Zebo: ‘Fresh start’ is great for Paddy Jackson

By John Fallon, Perpignan

Simon Zebo believes Paddy Jackson will be a big success in France with Perpignan as the Top 14 season kicks off next weekend.

Zebo himself has settled in well with Racing 92 after his summer move to Paris and he saw Jackson in flying form when their two new sides clashed in a pre-season friendly at Stade Aime Giral on Thursday night.

Perpignan won the game 27-26, with Jackson heavily involved in both first-half tries, as well as landing all three kicks as they built up a 17-0 lead.

Both clubs changed their sides for the second-half, with Jackson departing as his former Irish team-mate Zebo made his debut on French soil for Racing.

“I spoke to Paddy and it’s going well for him. It’s great for him, a new, fresh start and he has settled in well. He will do well in France.

“He seems to be enjoying life in France. I don’t think his French is too good, but that will improve soon, because he’s working hard on it.

“It’s obvious the Top 14 means a lot to the French people. You look at Perpignan, they have just been promoted and the stadium is nearly a sellout for a pre-season friendly,” he said.

Zebo has settled in well. His proficiency in French, courtesy of his Martinique-born father Arthur, has been a huge help as he adjusts to life in Paris and the start of his career with Racing 92.

“My French is good, but I was nervous at the beginning, just having not spoken it as frequently as I would’ve liked to, but all the French boys think it’s good. They think it’s close to perfect, but I feel I have a bit to do.

“It has made settling in a lot easier, having the basics to be able to communicate with the lads and with the coaches,” added the 28-year old, who won the last of his 35 Irish caps in Japan last summer.

The fact that former Munster and Ireland teammate Donnacha Ryan has been with Racing for a year has also helped Zebo hit the ground running, but he said there were some notable differences to life in France.

“It is a small bit different compared to back home, where there is a longer pre-season. Over here the season is probably longer, you play more matches. The physical training during the summer wouldn’t be as long or as intense.

“We probably do a four to five-week pre-season, but have a couple games in that as well. The focus is all about games here, you don’t have too much time to build yourself up, but you are expected to be ready to go when you are called.”

Zebo and Racing 92 open their campaign away to Toulon and host Clermont Auvergne the following weekend.

“They are all big matches here. The coaches seem to want to play me at full-back but this is a world-class squad full of internationals.

“You never know where you could be playing on any given day. A lot of players rotate different positions, but wherever they ask me to play I’m more than happy to do it. There is a huge battle for places, but I’m looking forward to it all. It’s exciting,” said the Cork man.