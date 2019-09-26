Shane Daly absorbing the wisdom of legend Larkham

Young players of massive potential will get a chance to make their mark for Munster over the coming months.

Among them is 22-year-old Shane Daly, who launches his challenge for a regular place in the province’s three-quarter line in Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 opener against the Welsh Dragons at Thomond Park.

Daly combines pace with a footballing brain that has also seen him grace the soccer pitch with College Corinthians and the Gaelic football field with Bishopstown.

Munster coach Johann van Graan is among his admirers: “I’ve said it before — Shane has tremendous potential. He played really well in certain games last year like the first Cheetahs game — the cross-cover tackle that he made — while his performance against Treviso away was outstanding,” he said.

“There is so much outstanding talent here and we’re looking to develop their talent. The important thing is that you don’t throw ten academy guys into a PRO14 game, mix and match is pretty important.”

Daly realises that with so much competition for places, it is incumbent on him to take every chance that comes his way. And working with new attack coach Stephen Larkham, the former Australian great, has been a big help.

“He has changed a lot of things and that’s something we probably needed,” said Daly, who began his rugby career with Highfield through PBC before moving on to Cork Constitution.

“Johann does a lot of the one-to-one stuff, and if Stephen sees something on the field that you can improve on, he’s very good to give you clues, having so much experience himself. I’ve learnt a lot of things off him already.

“It’s my first senior season. There’s a buzz around the place. People want to win trophies and really believe it will happen this year. Because there are so many players missing, everyone is getting a chance to play so everyone is excited. It makes for a very good feel about the place.”

Now that Daly has linked up with Munster for the next two years, he acknowledges that a highly successful Sevens career is behind him: “I kind of used it as a development tool and it was very good for me in getting exposure of big stadiums playing against international opposition but it’s something I’m happy to have parked now and to concentrate on the 15-man game.

“Like everyone, I’m trying to break into the Munster team and want to be there, even when the internationals come back. That’s my goal.

“I’d like to nail down a starting position. I’ve been playing most of my rugby on the wing and in the centre. But as long as I’m on the pitch, I don’t have a preference.”

