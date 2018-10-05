Sexton rested as Cullen names Leinster team to face Munster

Johnny Sexton has been left of Leinster's squad for Saturday's Pro14 game against Munster.

Ross Byrne will step into the number 10 shirt as the Leinster captain sits out the game ahead of the opening weekend of the Champions Cup.

Big name stars such as Rob Kearney, Sean O'Brien and Robbie Henshaw have all been named in the starting XV, with Kearney set to win his 200th cap for Leinster.

Kearney starts at full-back with Fergus McFadden and James Lowe outside him on the wings.

Henshaw and Rory O'Loughlin start in the centre with Byrne joining Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

In the pack, Jack McGrath partners James Tracy and Michael Bent in the front row.

Behind them, James Ryan is joined by Devin Toner who will become the third highest capped Leinster player of all time as he wins cap 222.

Rhys Ruddock captains the side from the back-row and is joined by Dan Leavy and Sean O'Brien.

Former Leinster man Joey Carbery was named to start for Munster earlier today, marking the first time the out-half has played against his former club.

Leinster team to play Munster:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Rory O'Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Dan Leavy

8. Seán O'Brien

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Luke McGrath

22. Noel Reid

23. Dave Kearney