Sexton recalled for Leinster's Pro14 title defence against Glasgow

Johnny Sexton has been recalled to the Leinster team for tomorrow's Guinness Pro14 final against Glasgow at Celtic Park.

The World Player of the Year was rested for the defending champions' win against Munster in the semi-finals but is back in the starting 15 with Ross Byrne dropping to the bench.

Scott Fardy replaces the injured Devin Toner, Rob Kearney starts at full-back with Jordan Larmour moving to the wing.

Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong form the front-row with Fardy and James Ryan the locks.

Jack Conan is picked at number eight with Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier the flankers.

Luke McGrath joins Sexton in the half-backs, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are in midfield with a back three of Kearney, Larmour and James Lowe.

Sean O'Brien is not in the 23 and has played his final game for the province.

Here is your team to represent Leinster against @GlasgowWarriors tomorrow in the #GuinnessPRO14 Final at Celtic Park (KO 6.30pm).

Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors have announced an unchanged side to take on the reigning champions tomorrow at Celtic Park.

Dave Rennie has stuck with the side that beat Ulster 50-20 in last Friday's semi-final.

The only change to the matchday 23 is the inclusion of Siua Halanukonuka.

Tomorrow's match will mark Stuart Hogg's last game for the club.

Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to play @leinsterrugby in the Guinness PRO14 Final at Celtic Park tomorrow evening