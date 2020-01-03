Sexton 'on track' to return for next month's Six Nations

Johnny Sexton is "on track" for a return to action in next month's Six Nations.

The Leinster outhalf suffered a medial ligament tear in Leinster's Champions Cup win over Northampton a month ago, and was quickly ruled out for six to eight weeks.

The 34 year old visited his specialist this week for a second scan on his knee, and while he won't face Connacht today and is unlikely to make the upcoming European games against Lyon and Benetton, he could be ready for Andy Farrell's first game as Ireland head coach against Scotland.

“He’s progressing well, all seems to be on track for him," said a cautious Cullen.

Ciarán Frawley wears the No 10 shirt this evening when Connacht come to town, with Leinster looking for a 14th straight win in the 2019/20 season - and a clean sweep of the festive Interpros.

Will Connors is the only surviving player from last weekend's win over Munster in Thomond Park, as Cullen once more shuffles his pack.

There's no shortage of big names on show, however, with Jordan Larmour, James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Tadgh Furlong all starting.

Joe Tomane returns from injury to partner Garry Ringrose in midfield, while Rhys Ruddock captains from the no6 shirt, alongside Max Deegan and Connors.

Cullen said: "It’s a tricky period and Joe is one of those coming back in from injury so we’re all looking forward to getting going with the last inter-provincial of the festive period. It’s been a full-on block of games and a case of survival of the fittest. Thankfully we still have a lot of fit guys. We got through Thomond Park with a clean bill of health but we need to bring in players who need games.”