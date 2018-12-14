Sexton fit as Leinster make three changes for return Bath fixture

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen has made three changes to his side for their Champions Cup clash with bath at the Aviva Stadium.

Adam Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin and Jack Conan all come into the team that will be captained by Johnny Sexton, who has been passed fit.

Byrne starts on the wing, coming in for Rob Kearney which moves Jordan Larmour to fullback. James Lowe starts on the opposite wing.

O'Loughlin, in for Noel Reid, starts in the centre with Garry Ringrose while Luke McGrath partners Sexton in the half-backs.

World Player of the Year Sexton has overcome a calf injury to make the starting XV.

Conan is the only change in the forwards with the Ireland international coming in for Rhys Ruddock, who starts from the bench.

Conan will start at Number 8, with Dan Leavy moving to blindside and Josh van der Flier continuing at openside.

Devin Toner and James Ryan start in the second-row while Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the front-row.

Leinster v bath kicks off on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jordan Larmour (29)

14. Adam Byrne (43)

13. Garry Ringrose (56)

12. Rory O’Loughlin (49)

11. James Lowe (21)

10. Johnny Sexton (154) CAPTAIN

9. Luke McGrath (103)

1. Cian Healy (198)

2. Seán Cronin (161)

3. Tadhg Furlong (92)

4. Devin Toner (225)

5. James Ryan (22)

6. Dan Leavy (59)

7. Josh van der Flier (67)

8. Jack Conan (81)

16. James Tracy (78)

17. Ed Byrne (31)

18. Andrew Porter (40)

19. Ross Molony (72)

20. Rhys Ruddock (150)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (60)

22. Ross Byrne (58)

23. Noel Reid (107)