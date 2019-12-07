Sexton facing scan on knee after Saints win

Johnny Sexton, Leinster and Andy Farrell's new Ireland brains trust face an anxious few days with the out-half due to undergo a scan on the knee injury suffered during his province's Heineken Champions Cup defeat of Northampton Saints on Saturday.

The British and Irish Lion damaged the knee in shipping a tackle shortly after half-time and he limped off the field with the help of medical staff after receiving treatment for a handful of minutes while play continued on around him.

“He has a bit of strapping on his knee,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. “I'm not sure (how the knee is) to tell you the truth. He will get a scan tomorrow (or Monday) and we'll see what sort of extent it is.

Sexton was clearly in some pain as he received attention and his obvious displeasure when leaving the game will be all the greater if he misses out any significant game time over the coming weeks.

Sexton being seen to by medical staff today.

Leinster have three more European pool games and a trio of interpro league games to play before Ireland get their Six Nations campaign underway against Scotland on February 1. That game is just eight weeks away.

“He's a little uncomfortable there at the moment,” said Cullen after his side's seven-try, 43-16 win at Franklin's Gardens. “I don't know the extent of it, but we'll find out the extent of it. But we'll find out more early part of next week.”