Seven-try Methodist dethrone Campbell

Picture: INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 05:00 PM
By Rod Nawn

Campbell College 17 - 45 Methodist College

Ulster Schools Cup Final

Methodist College won a 38th Danske Bank Ulster Schools Cup title with a deserved, if flattering, 45-17 win over holders Campbell College at Kingspan Stadium today.

The all-Belfast clash was a compelling, entertaining affair, Methody taking the lead through Ben Gourley’s 11th-minute try, converted by Ethan McIlroy, but Campbell levelled six minutes later in identical fashion, hooker Harry Jackson finishing off a powerful drive, Conor Rankin converting.

When McIlroy was sin-binned in the 19th minute Rankin kicked the resulting penalty to put the holders 10-7 ahead.

On the half-hour, Methody’s lock Max Lyttle rounded off a clever back-row move, McElroy’s simple conversion restoring his side’s advantage to 14-10 at the break.

A thrilling length-of-the-field Methody move on the restart saw Thomas Armstrong score at the posts, McIlroy converting, and in the 45th minute scrum-half Callum Davidson nipped in for a try and a 26-10 lead.

The holders’ reply was instant, pivot Dara Gaston spotting a narrow gap, Rankin reducing the deficit to nine points. But on the hour quick-thinking flanker David Boden crashed over for a fifth Methody try in the left corner and a 31-17 lead.

Replacement Tom Millar touched down, then Armstrong raced in impressively from distance, McIlroy converting both to complete what was, in the end, an extravagant Methody win.

CAMPBELL COLLEGE:

C Rankin; D Williamson, R Tinsley (capt), H Owens, K Harkness-Robinson; D Rolston, D Gaskin; J Gildea, H Jackson,P McAlpine; K Gill, J Stinson; J Johnston, T Olaniyan, B Rainey.

Replacements: J Reid, L Collins, M Poon, C McAuley, J Brennan, H Bell, F Parks, H Minford.

METHODIST COLLEGE:

E McIlroy; T O’Doherty, R Armstrong, J Fletcher, C Larmour; T Armstrong, C Davidson; B Crangle, D Humphreys, T Linton; M Lyttle, B Gourley; D Boden, K McNaboe (capt), A Reid.

Replacements: J Watson, P Johnston, M Hunter, T Millar, A Simms, L Simms, L Graham, L Millar.

Referee: Dan Carson

