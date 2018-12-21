Seven new faces in Ireland women's rugby squad ahead of Six Nations

Seven uncapped players have been included in the Irish squad for the upcoming Women's Six Nations Championship.

Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane, Linda Djougang, Ailbhe Dowling, Eve Higgins, Claire Keohane and Hannah O'Connor are the new-comers in the 36 player panel.

Claire Keohane is among the new faces in the squad

Ireland kick off their tournament against England in Donnybrook on February 1.