Second-string New Zealand hammer Italy

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 04:26 PM

A largely second-string New Zealand ran in 10 tries as they hammered Italy 66-3 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The All Blacks retained only captain Kieran Read, openside flanker Ardie Savea, full-back Damian McKenzie and fly-half Beauden Barrett from last weekend's defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Jordie Barrett bagged four tries while McKenzie scored a hat-trick, with TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape and Beauden Barrett also touching down.

Beauden Barrett also booted five conversions and Richie Mo'unga three, with Italy's only points coming from Tommy Allan's first-half penalty.

