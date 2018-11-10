Addison to start against Argentina as Henshaw injured in warm-up

Update 6.30pm: Robbie Henshaw is a late withdrawal for Ireland's clash with Argentina today due to a minor hamstring complaint picked up in the warm-up.

Ulster star Will Addison will step into the starting XV for his full Ireland debut.

Earlier: Sean O'Brien set for long-awaited start against Argentina

Sean O'Brien will make his first start in almost a year as Ireland host Argentina in Dublin this evening.

The British and Irish Lions flanker slots back into boss Joe Schmidt's first-choice Ireland back-row, with Munster men Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander completing the loose-forward trio.

Full-back Jordan Larmour is bidding to build on his hat-trick in the 54-7 Italy thumping from last weekend, while Argentina have former Leicester flanker Pablo Matera as captain and Nicolas Sanchez are set to direct proceedings from fly-half.

- PA