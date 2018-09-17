Home»Sport

Sean O'Brien approaching full fitness ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup campaign

It appears as if Sean O'Brien will be back approaching full fitness for the start of Leinster's Champions Cup pool campaign.

The province say the Ireland flanker will be re-integrated back into rugby this week.

O'Brien has been limited to just six Leinster appearances in the past 12 months owing to hip and shoulder injuries.

However, Saturday's visit of Edinburgh will come too soon for the Tullow man.

Dan Leavy looks like being available for Leinster's next Pro14 outing having recovered from a rib injury suffered in the summer.

