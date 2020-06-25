Seán McCullough elected Munster Branch president

Sean McCullough

Nenagh RFC's Seán McCullough was tonight elected as the new President of the Munster Branch of the IRFU.

McCullough was proposed by outgoing President, Michael Keane, and becomes the first official from the Tipperary club to hold the office. History was also made earlier in the annual general meeting with delegates gathering virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

McCullough said: "I have lived in Nenagh all my life and was always around the rugby club, so it was a special moment for me when I became president for the first time in 2009/10. I was president again in 2015/16 and have also been involved with the Munster Branch for several years.”

And he admitted that Nenagh RFC is part of the extended McCullough family. He explained: “My wife, Mary, is the membership secretary at Nenagh and my daughter, Colleen, along with one or two former players started up the women’s and girls’ section at the club a few years ago. We now have 80 girls participating across five age-groups and Colleen also coaches the U16s, it’s been great to see the development and growth in this area.”

He is looking forward to the new season starting and recognised the commitment from clubs to follow the ‘Return to Rugby’ guidelines outlined by the IRFU.

“Clubs have adapted well during this time, making any necessary changes to prepare for the season ahead and staying well informed. I believe there is exciting times ahead for Munster Rugby across the board, with Steven Larkham and Graham Rowntree coming in at senior level and Ian Flanagan making great strides as CEO, we have the team on and off the pitch to do positive things. The last number of years, I have loved travelling to the clubs and meeting volunteers across the province.

“They are the heartbeat and soul of Munster Rugby and it has been great to see young players coming through, we have our own Ben Healy from Nenagh, and the likes of Jack Crowley and Craig Casey also impressing. The young lads at Nenagh, playing from age 8-10, now see Ben at that level and it is what they aspire to, it is super to see.”