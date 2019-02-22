NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sean Cronin tipped to start against Italy

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 09:49 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Sean Cronin is tipped to make his first ever Six Nations start this weekend.

The hooker, who has 67 caps to his name, is one of a number of changes touted for Sunday's Six Nations meeting with Italy in Rome.

Head coach Joe Schmidt will name his starting team this afternoon, with speculation Cronin will be joined in the side by Dave Kilcoyne, Ultan Dillane, Jordi Murphy and Chris Farrell.

It is also reported that Connacht's uncapped out-half Jack Carty will be on the bench, with Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray starting.

