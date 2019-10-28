News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Seán Cronin a doubt for Champions Cup opener as Irish players return to provinces

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 01:33 PM

A host of Leinster's World Cup players are expected to make a return to action against Connacht next week - but Seán Cronin is a doubt for the Champions Cup opener the following week.

Fergus McFadden, who suffered an elbow injury in training, is unlikely to make the European clash with Benetton on November 16, but the hooker has a "slightly better" chance of making it.

The Ireland hooker, who played twice in Japan, has had a scan on his neck and will be out of action for "the next few weeks" according to a Leinster update.

The province's international stars returned to their UCD base last week for medical checks following their heavy quarter final loss to New Zealand in Tokyo, and some will get the chance to move on with a trip to Galway in 11 days' time.

Full-back Hugo Keenan picked up an ankle injury in Leinster's 3-0 win over Zebre last Saturday, and will be further assessed this week ahead of the visit of Dragons to the RDS on Friday night.

Ed Byrne (neck) and Ciarán Frawley (ankle) have both returned to training and will hope to be part of the Guinness PRO14 clash.

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

