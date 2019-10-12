Scottish Rugby Union prepare 'multi-million pound claim for damages' if Japan match cancelled

The Daily Telegraph have exclusively reported that the Scottish Rugby Union "will hit World Rugby with a multi-million pound claim for damages" if their match against Japan scheduled for tomorrow is cancelled.

The report goes on to say that both sides "were laying the ground for a bitter legal dispute" as the fallout from Typhoon Hagibis continues to escalate.

The news follows Mark Dodson, chief executive of the SRU, saying the Scots would not be "collateral damage" in the World Cup, as both the Japan and Scotland head coaches also weighed into the debate.

The Telegraph also reports that Murrayfield chiefs have already enlisted the services of Nick de Marco QC, an eminent sports lawyer, as they explore the force majeure clause of the participation agreements each country has signed.

De Marco is quoted in the Telegraph as saying: "We believe World Rugby has a duty to postpone this match or to reschedule it at another venue," as pressure on the tournament organisers ramps up.

Italy coach Conor O'Shea also warned yesterday that Scotland's match should not be re-arranged after Italy's game with New Zealand had already been cancelled.

