Scottish Rugby mourns Dougie Morgan

Former Scotland captain Dougie Morgan has died at the age of 73.

Scrum-half Morgan passed away in hospital in Edinburgh after an illness on Saturday night, Scottish Rugby confirmed.

He was capped 21 times for Scotland between 1973 and 1978 and played two Test matches for the British & Irish Lions on their 1977 tour of New Zealand.

After retiring Morgan moved into coaching and became Scotland head coach in the 1993-94 season.

During his tenure, Scotland reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa and posted their first victory over France in Paris in 26 years.

Former Lions manager Ian McGeechan said: “On and off the field he was a great friend and companion. I have memories I will always cherish and be very thankful for knowing Dougie.”