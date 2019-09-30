Scots get the job done but fail to impress in Pool A encounter

Scotland 34 - 0 Samoa

Scotland have claimed all five points on offer with a 34-0 defeat of Samoa in the sweat box that was the Kobe Misaki Stadium on Monday but it took them over 76 minutes to do so.

The bonus-point win was essential after their 27-3 loss to Ireland in their Pool A opener, a result whose consequences were compounded last Saturday when Japan accounted for Joe Schmidt's side in Shizuoka and made Scotland's task of qualifying for the last eight all the harder.

The Scots can now claim a maximum of 15 points from their four pool games while Ireland can, all going well, account for 16. Japan still have it in their own hands to top the pool with 19 points the ceiling of their ambitions with two games still to play.

They may have kept the Pacific Islanders scoreless but Scotland were far from impressive in going about their business in conditions that were, admittedly, hot and humid and treacherously slippy for a game of rugby.

Ireland will experience just how difficult things can be under the stadium's closed roof when they face Russia here on Thursday, but anything less than a demolition job and questions will be again be asked about the 2018 Six Nations champions.

Scotland took half-an-hour here to claim the first of their four tries with Sean Maitland touching down from a brilliantly-executed Finn Russell cross-kick. Scrum-half Greg Laidlaw added another five-pointer four minutes later after a break by Russell.

34: TRY Scotland! Greg Laidlaw bounces out of a tackle races clear to round off a good Scottish move. They lead Samoa by 17! LIVE now on eir sport 1.#RWC2019 #SCOvSAM pic.twitter.com/msfthsYh62 — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 30, 2019

Samoa offered next to nothing in that first-half and ended it 20-0 adrift. Scotland again took time to engineer the openings for the third and fourth tries they so badly needed but two penalty tries, after 57 and 75 minutes, finally got the job done as Samoa's discipline eroded.

It was winger Ed Fidow who conceded the two penalty tries and he received two yellow cards for his troubles.

So Scotland are still alive in Pool A but this was a poor game, maybe the worst of the World Cup to date, and Gregor Townsend's side will hold few fears for the host nation ahead of their seminal clash, in Yokohama, at the end of the pool stages later this month.

Scotland: S Hogg; D Graham, C Harris, S Johnson, S Maitland; F Russell, G Laidlaw; A Dell, S McInally, WP Nel; G Gilchrist, J Gray; M Bradbury, J Ritchie, B Thompson.

Replacements: G Reid for Dell (13); S Cummings for Gilchrist and F Brown for McInally (both 52); Z Fagerson for Nel (59); D Taylor for Johnson and G Horne for Laidlaw (both 64); R Wilson for Bradbury (73); A Hastings for Russell (77).

Samoa: T Nanai-Williams; B Tuatagaloa, A Leiua, H Taefu, E Fidow; T Pisi, M Matavao; L Muliploa, R Niuia, M Alaalatoa; F Paulo, K Le'aupepe; C Vui, TJ Ioane, J Lam.

Replacements: J Tyrell for Lam (4-15) and for Ioane (66); J Lay for Mulipola (44); K Fonotia for Tuatagaloa (45); P Alo-Emile for Alaalatoa (48); P Faasalele for Paulo (51); U Seuteni for Pisi and S Lam for Niuia (both 54); P Cowley for Matavao (72); F Paulo for Faasalele (79).

Referee: P Gauzere (Fra).