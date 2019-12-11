News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scotland’s Tommy Seymour joins John Barclay in retiring from international rugby

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 05:51 PM

Tommy Seymour has become the second player to retire from international rugby with Scotland in the past week.

Wing Seymour has announced his decision hot on the heels of former Scotland captain John Barclay opting to quit last Thursday.

The Nashville-born 31-year-old won 55 caps after making his debut in 2013 against South Africa, scoring 20 tries to place him fourth on Scotland’s all-time list.

Announcing his decision via a statement on Twitter, Seymour said: “Today I’d like to announce the decision to retire from international rugby.

“Playing for Scotland has been the greatest honour. The pride from wearing the thistle on my chest is one of the most powerful feelings I’ve experienced.

“It was in every way a dream come true and an amazing journey to share with friends, family and Scotland supporters.

“I have been fortunate enough to play with some of the greatest players this country has ever produced and even more fortunate that in some I have found friends for life.”

Seymour also acknowledged the support of his wife Katy over the years.

He added: “To my loving wife Katy, who held the fort through my many days and months away from home, thank you for being my rock through all the ups and downs that come with playing international sport.”

Seymour, who plays for Glasgow Warriors in the PRO14, qualified to play for Scotland through his Glasgow-born mother.

Aside from representing Scotland, he also had the honour of pulling on a British and Irish Lions jersey during their 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Although he failed to figure in any of the Tests, Seymour did play in four other games, scoring three tries.

Seymour (above) scored 20 tries during his international career with Scotland. (Adam Davy/PA)
Hailing Seymour’s international career, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “Tommy can reflect on an excellent international career.

“He has one of the best try-scoring rates for Scotland. To earn 55 caps in a six-year period is testament to not only his all-round rugby ability but also his consistency in the blue jersey.

“His game was very well suited to the demands of Test rugby, as he had a high work-rate, world-class aerial skills and a very good awareness of when to get on to ball.

“When he got the opportunity to play regularly – first at Glasgow and then with Scotland – he went from strength to strength, adding elements to his game each season.

“He’s been fantastic to work with and always gave everything for Scotland. We wish him well for the rest of his playing career with Glasgow.”

