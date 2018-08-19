Scotland's assistant coach Dan McFarland gets go-ahead to take over at Ulster

Dan McFarland has been given the green light to start his role as Ulster's new head coach tomorrow.

McFarland has obtained a release from the Scottish Rugby Union to leave his role as the national side's assistant coach.

It has been four months since the 45-year-old was announced as Jono Gibbes' successor, but The SRU were insistent up to this point that McFarland should serve out a nine-month notice period.

After a compensation payment was negotiated, McFarland looks set to take charge of Ulster just 12 days before their Pro 14 season opener.

Ulster Rugby released a statement confirming the move, saying: "The Irish Rugby Football Union and Scottish Rugby have reached an agreement to allow Dan McFarland to begin working with Ulster Rugby tomorrow, Monday.

"The parties reached a mutual agreement on terms this weekend, allowing Dan to take up his new role as Head Coach of Ulster."