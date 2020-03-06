Scotland women’s rugby player tests positive for coronavirus

Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday.

The decision was taken after a Scottish player tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, Scottish Rugby said.

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s chief medical officer, said: “We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

“We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice.”

The Scotland women’s team returned from northern Italy on February 23 as their Italy v Scotland Six Nations match was postponed.

Seven members of management and players are self-isolating on medical advice.

The player who has contracted the virus has been admitted to a healthcare facility as part of the protocol but is said to be well.

Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations made the postponement decision together.

The Scottish Government has also been briefed, according to Scottish Rugby.

READ MORE Five new coronavirus cases bring total to 18 confirmed in Republic of Ireland