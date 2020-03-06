News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Scotland women’s rugby player tests positive for coronavirus

Scotland women’s rugby player tests positive for coronavirus
By Press Association
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 10:06 PM

Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday.

The decision was taken after a Scottish player tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, Scottish Rugby said.

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s chief medical officer, said: “We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

“We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice.”

The Scotland women’s team returned from northern Italy on February 23 as their Italy v Scotland Six Nations match was postponed.

Seven members of management and players are self-isolating on medical advice.

The player who has contracted the virus has been admitted to a healthcare facility as part of the protocol but is said to be well.

Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations made the postponement decision together.

The Scottish Government has also been briefed, according to Scottish Rugby.

READ MORE

Five new coronavirus cases bring total to 18 confirmed in Republic of Ireland

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

More on this topic

Paul Gilligan: How to address children's fears about Covid-19Paul Gilligan: How to address children's fears about Covid-19

Coronavirus: 7 problems you’ll face if you’re working from home for the first timeCoronavirus: 7 problems you’ll face if you’re working from home for the first time

Nursing homes body issues Covid-19 warning, 50s+ consumer event to continueNursing homes body issues Covid-19 warning, 50s+ consumer event to continue

Five new coronavirus cases bring total to 18 confirmed in Republic of IrelandFive new coronavirus cases bring total to 18 confirmed in Republic of Ireland

TOPIC: Coronavirus

gaa-podcast