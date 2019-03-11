NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Scotland without Seymour, Kinghorn and Hogg for England clash

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 11:51 AM

Scotland trio Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart Hogg have been ruled out of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

Wing Seymour (rib) and utility back Kinghorn (ankle) both sustained injuries in Saturday’s defeat to Wales and join full-back Hogg on the sidelines.

Hogg damaged his shoulder in last month’s home defeat to Ireland and missed the 18-11 loss to Wales at Murrayfield.

“Consequently, head coach Gregor Townsend has added Glasgow Warriors pair Ruaridh Jackson and uncapped Kyle Steyn to the squad,” Scottish Rugby said.

Scottish Rugby also confirmed Warriors duo Adam Ashe and Tim Swinson, plus Edinburgh pair James Johnstone and Luke Crosbie, had been released back to their clubs.

Scotland beat England to win the Calcutta Cup in 2018 (Ian Rutherford/PA)

READ MORE: England second-row Itoje out of Scotland clash

Scotland will defend the Calcutta Cup against England at Twickenham in their final match of the tournament having won the corresponding fixture last year at Murrayfield 25-13.

Townsend’s side beat Italy in their opening 2019 Six Nations match, but have since lost to Ireland, France and Wales and are fourth in the table.

- Press Association

More on this topic

England second-row Itoje out of Scotland clash

Joe Schmidt: This week more about finishing on a high than stopping Wales

Ireland finally show why they’re second in world

CJ Stander savouring that fun feeling again


KEYWORDS

Blair KinghornGregor TownsendStuart HoggTommy Seymour

More in this Section

Eden Hazard expects top-four battle to go down to wire

I didn’t feel pressure of playing in front of Southgate, says Callum Wilson

Ruby: "If I was going to Cheltenham looking for a fairytale it would involve Faugheen and Un De Sceaux”

Man charged with assault on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish


Lifestyle

6 ways to not kill your plants if you’re a millennial who can’t keep anything alive

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending – 5 ways to wear the denim classic

Online Lives: Travel and lifestyle blogger Melanie May

Changeable temperatures herald ‘confused’ climate

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »