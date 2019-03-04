NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Scotland welcome back five players ahead of Wales clash - but not Stuart Hogg

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 01:09 PM

Scotland have welcomed back five players from injury ahead of Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales - but Stuart Hogg is not among them.

Forwards Hamish Watson, WP Nel, Sam Skinner and Grant Stewart return to the squad along with Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall.

Stuart Hogg training earlier in the tournament. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Matt Fagerson and Byron McGuigan - who missed out on the initial squad through injury - and London Irish prop Gordon Reid also come in.

A Scottish Rugby Union statement added that Hogg was not being considered for the game because of the shoulder injury he sustained against Ireland in Scotland's second game of the tournament.

They said his rehabilitation progress and review is ongoing as he remains under the joint care of the Glasgow Warriors and Scotland medical teams.

Eight players have dropped out.

Scrum-half George Horne (shoulder), prop D'arcy Rae (ankle), hooker George Turner (concussion) and centre Chris Dean (back) miss out through injury while prop Alex Allan, back-row forwards Rob Harley and John Hardie plus stand-off Duncan Weir have been allowed to return to their clubs.

PA

