News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Scotland still need to improve after beating France

Scotland still need to improve after beating France
Scotland’s Chris Harris scores Scotland's second try during the International Friendly match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. (Ian Rutherford/PA Wire)
By Press Association
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 03:48 PM

Scotland 17 - 14 France

Scotland bounced back from last weekend’s humiliation in Nice with a gritty 17-14 win over France at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend’s side were still disjointed at times and made some basic errors but they found a way to win – which will be a huge confidence boost ahead of next weekend’s trip to Tbilisi to take on a Georgian team who will be desperate to cause an upset.

Scotland lasted 14 seconds longer than they managed in last week’s 32-3 defeat before conceding a score.

On this occasion, Peter Horne was the culprit when he forced a pass under pressure towards Stuart Hogg, which was picked off by French wing Damian Penaud, who galloped home unchallenged.

The match clock said one minute 50 seconds as the Clermont man dotted down under the posts. Thomas Ramos added the conversion.

It is three games in a row that Scotland have conceded a try inside two minutes of kick-off – Jack Nowell got England off to a flyer when the two sides met back in March – and it is a habit that they need to get out of soon.

Scotland recovered to narrow the gap through a Greig Laidlaw offside penalty, and they had a few more half chances during the next 20 minutes, although they struggled to click as an attacking force and were hesitant in defence.

France's Sofiane Guitoune is tackled by ScotlandÕs Finn Russell during the International Friendly match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. (Ian Rutherford/PA Wire)
France's Sofiane Guitoune is tackled by ScotlandÕs Finn Russell during the International Friendly match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. (Ian Rutherford/PA Wire)

Winger Tommy Seymour had to come off because of a knock to the head and there was another major injury concern when Sam Skinner hobbled off midway through the second half with what looked like a knee injury.

France, on the other hand, looked far more comfortable on and off the ball, and they extended their lead on 26 minutes when Russell failed to gather a high ball.

From the turnover, Sofiane Guitoune swept outside Ryan Wilson before sending Penaud in for his second try of the afternoon.

Scotland struck back just before half-time when Ramos directed a hospital pass at Penaud on his own 22. Chris Harris made the hit, Kinghorn scooped up the loose ball, and Harris got straight back into the game to collect Kinghorn’s offload.

The centre was pulled down just short of the line, but Scotland recycled quickly. Pete Horne had a dart in midfield to suck in the French defence, then another quick recycle gave Russell the chance to send Sean Maitland in for a score in the corner with a trademark floated pass over Charles Ollivan’s head. Laidlaw struck the conversion.

Murrayfield came to life when Hogg sent a long kick up the right touchline and Kinghorn did well to close down the French as they tried to clear the danger. A few minutes later, Harris hit the line like a runaway train to score under the sticks.

ScotlandÕs Blade Thomson runs at FranceÕs Rabah Slimani and FranceÕs Arthur Iturria during the International Friendly match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. (Ian Rutherford/PA Wire)
ScotlandÕs Blade Thomson runs at FranceÕs Rabah Slimani and FranceÕs Arthur Iturria during the International Friendly match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. (Ian Rutherford/PA Wire)

Scotland were now three points ahead after Laidlaw added the extras, which was quite astonishing given how out of sorts they had been, and they held on for a hard-fought victory.

However it was a long way off the levels they will need to hit when the World Cup kicks-off next month.

More on this topic

Murray injured as Ireland thrashed by ruthless England in World Cup warm-upMurray injured as Ireland thrashed by ruthless England in World Cup warm-up

Rory Best: We can’t let England bully us againRory Best: We can’t let England bully us again

Prepare to be spoken down toPrepare to be spoken down to

Three Ireland players in the spotlightThree Ireland players in the spotlight

TOPIC: RWC2019

More in this Section

Passion-killing: A murder most foulPassion-killing: A murder most foul

McCarthy may delay naming squad for Swiss gameMcCarthy may delay naming squad for Swiss game

Talbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-finalTalbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-final

Maligned Luiz more colossus than clownMaligned Luiz more colossus than clown


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »