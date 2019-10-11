News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Scotland 'ready to take legal action' against World Rugby if Japan clash is cancelled - reports

Scotland 'ready to take legal action' against World Rugby if Japan clash is cancelled - reports
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 10:47 AM

Reports have emerged in Scotland that the Scottish Rugby Union is “ready to take legal action” against World Rugby, the Rugby World Cup tournament organisers, if their clash with Japan on Sunday is cancelled.

Following the strong public stance taken by both head coach Gregor Townsend - who proposed playing the game behind closed doors if needs be - and SRU chief executive Mark Dodson, the latest reports emerging from Scotland will pile further pressure on rugby’s governing body.

READ MORE

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The is the nightmare scenario RWC feared'

Dodson stated that he will not allow Scotland to be the World Cup’s “collateral damage” and has already intimated that the SRU are looking at their legal options, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, “World Rugby is pointing us back to the participation agreement. We’ve had legal opinion – from a leading QC – that challenges World Rugby’s interpretation.”

It is believed that those in Murrayfield are looking at the “force majeure” measures in the competition guidelines and participation agreements signed by the competing teams.

The Scotsman today reported that “the threat of legal action is understood to be a real one,” suggesting the case will be pursued in the case of cancellation, and is not merely an attempt to force the hand of tournament organisers.

While underlining the priority of keeping fans and players safe, rugby writer Stuart Bathgate says in The Scotsman that “irrespective of whether Scotland’s game with Japan goes ahead or is cancelled, the integrity and credibility of this Rugby World Cup have already been seriously undermined” because of the two confirmed match cancellations.

Bathgate goes on to say that the decision to not re-arrange games “will ensure that this World Cup is remembered not for whatever brilliant rugby may be played in the final, but for a shameful decision which was taken midway through the tournament,” giving some idea of the extent of frustration in Scotland.

READ MORE

Blown off course but organisers must find way to play Japan-Scotland

The decision to cancel games has been mired in controversy, with Italy captain Sergio Parisse yesterday blasting tournament officials, saying “If New Zealand needed four or five points against us it would not have been cancelled.”

Conor O’Shea said there was “horrible” disappointment among his players, with veteran hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini - who struggled to recover from injury for the World Cup - shed tears as the news broke. The 34 year-old was due to make his first appearance in the World Cup against the All Blacks as recognition of his 13 years of service to the Azzurri.

“I’m not saying we would have beaten them, but you want to finish on the pitch,” O’Shea said. “Anything can happen and you’re very emotional especially for Leonardo Ghiraldini, who missed his last chance to play in an Italy jersey, and to hear that your international career is finished after training is tough to take.”

Former England international and Telegraph columnist Brian Moore claimed yesterday on Twitter that New Zealand were sounded out about rescheduling their game against Italy but insisted on sticking to the rules as laid out.

READ MORE

Fan anger and confusion at cancelled #RWC2019 matches

“I’m told New Zealand, and this comes from the people I spoke to, not me, insisted on sticking rigidly to the rules because they didn’t want a shorter turnaround before the 1/4 finals. They are perfectly entitled to take this view,” said Moore.

World Rugby refuted this claim, but Moore later stated that one of his sources was “the CEO of the SRU” when responding to criticism of his earlier tweets.

RWC19 Podcast: Integrity at stake as World Cup blown off course. Ronan O'Gara on how Schmidt's first XV has emerged


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Japan coach Joseph hits back at Scotland in typhoon war of wordsJapan coach Joseph hits back at Scotland in typhoon war of words

Samoa forward Lam hopes choosing country over a club will help spark changeSamoa forward Lam hopes choosing country over a club will help spark change

Captain McInally left out as Scots name team amid cancellation concernsCaptain McInally left out as Scots name team amid cancellation concerns

Scotland will not be World Cup ‘collateral damage’ – SRU chief DodsonScotland will not be World Cup ‘collateral damage’ – SRU chief Dodson

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast