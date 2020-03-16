News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scotland international who tested positive for coronavirus out of hospital

By Press Association
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 04:46 PM

The Scotland Women rugby international who contracted coronavirus has been released from hospital.

The Women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and France on March 7 was postponed after the player tested positive on the eve of the game in Glasgow.

The Scotland squad had earlier returned from a trip to northern Italy, where their clash with the home side had been postponed as the virus spread in the region.

A Scottish Rugby Union statement read: “Scottish Rugby is pleased to confirm the Scotland Women player who contracted coronavirus has now been released from hospital, no longer needs to self-isolate and is feeling back to normal.

“The seven Scotland Women players and staff self-isolating have also been cleared to resume daily life.”

