Schmidt: We need to be wary of refs

World Rugby’s admission that match officials made several incorrect decisions against Ireland in their defeat to Japan has led Joe Schmidt to urge his players to be cautious.

Schmidt revealed yesterday that feedback from the sport’s governing body showed three of the four offside calls made against his team by referee Angus Gardner and his assistants in Shizuoka was incorrect but insisted that should not take away from Japan’s deserved 19-12 victory.

Japan fly-half Yo Tamura successfully kicked four of the five penalties he attempted and Schmidt also made reference to a scrum penalty against the Irish pack in the first half as he described his frustration with such decision-making in what turned out to be a one-score game.

“It is (what it is) but you can’t take anything away from Japan. The intensity, the passion and the skill they played with was really impressive. I would hate for the frustrations that I think a lot of teams have had so far (with the officials) to take anything away from the Japanese performance.

We have our frustrations, because we want to get off the line and defend well and when you become hesitant on the back of calls that I felt at the time were tough and you start questioning when you can get off the line then it does allow a team to get that front foot.

“I think after the first weekend there was a recognition from World Rugby (of its officials’ inconsistencies) and we’ve watched games since and I think it’s very tough but the conditions are tough for everyone including the officials. I don’t want to be overly critical of anyone because we’re all struggling a bit with the humidity and we’re all trying to make sure t the game is as open and fast and fair as it possibly can be.”

READ MORE Japan being treated like the All Blacks by home fans after beating Ireland

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s Pool A clash with Russia in Kobe, when French referee Jerome Garces will be in charge, Schmidt added: “I think the message is to be really disciplined. It is hard when you get a couple of calls that go against you. We just want it clear and obvious from referees, that’s around the breakdown as well… We’re just going to try to look after our department and be disciplined, and to be onside and, at the same time, bring some linespeed. We’re going to try to get that balance spot-on. Now,

“I’m certainly not saying we get it right every time but, when we feel like we’re getting it right and we get pinged, then you do lose a bit of confidence. It does take away the linespeed and an opposing team can get momentum against that. I think what we showed against Scotland is what we need. We got off the line, put them under a bit of pressure.”

Speaking at Ireland’s team announcement for the Russia game, Schmidt had said: “We were penalised for offside four times and we’ve now got the feedback that three of those were incorrect calls.

“It’s pretty hard to keep getting off the line and onto the front foot when you are getting those calls. Two of them were from an AR (assistant referee) who is going to be refereeing us on Thursday, so we’re going to be on our best behaviour.”

READ MORE Ireland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nine

RWC19 Podcast: The Japan inquest. ‘Only so many times you can bounce back before getting a headache’