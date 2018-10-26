Home»Sport

Scarlets recover to see off Southern Kings

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 09:29 PM

Southern Kings 34 - 41 Scarlets

Short-handed Scarlets came from behind to record a thrilling 41-34 bonus-point win over Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Despite the absence of a number of key players through injury and Wales call-ups, Scarlets scored the final three tries of a topsy-turvy Guinness PRO14 clash through Werner Kruger, Kieran Hardy and Taylor Davies to turn a 34-22 deficit into an impressive win.

The Kings had opened the scoring just two minutes in as Masixole Banda took advantage of mistakes in defence, and Yaw Penxe's 21st-minute try made it 17-3, but Steffan Hughes' first try for Scarlets and another from Will Boyde helped Scarlets cut the deficit to 20-15 at the break.

They nosed in front after Ioan Nicholas crossed the line two minutes into the second half, but the Kings looked to be in control as Harlon Klaasen and Bjorn Basson made it 34-22 before the hour mark.

Picture: Inpho

- PA


KEYWORDS

ScarletsRugbySportSouthern Kings

More in this Section

Tony Finau tops leaderboard at WGC-HSBC Champions

Jordan Larmour recognised for big year with World Breakthrough Player of the Year nomination

Mourinho rules out Man Utd return for Ibrahimovic

European champion Rhys McClenaghan crashes out of World Championship in Doha


Breaking Stories

New body fat measure successfully trialled to tackle childhood obesity

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »