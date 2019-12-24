Scarlets head coach Mooar to join All Blacks coaching staff at end of season

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar will leave the region at the end of the season to take up a coaching role with New Zealand, the Guinness PRO14 side have announced.

Mooar, who took over from fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac at Parc y Scarlets, will join Ian Foster’s staff as an attack coach.

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: “Obviously, when we recruited Brad we both had a long-term plan for the region. Brad’s stay here will be brief, but he and the rest of the coaching staff have set us on a path and the next head coach will help us continue on that journey.

NEWS | Brad Mooar to take up coaching role with All Blacks at end of 2019-20 season NEWYDDION | Brad Mooar wedi derbyn rôl hyfforddi gyda’r Crysau Duon Full statement 👉 https://t.co/oO81H4Co3I pic.twitter.com/5OWH5Izkvz — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) December 24, 2019

“We recognise that being part of the All Blacks coaching team is a huge opportunity for him. Our discussions with New Zealand Rugby have been extremely positive and we are grateful for their co-operation during the talks we have had.

“In terms of replacing Brad, we have already had a number of high-quality candidates express an interest in the role and as we have done in the past, we will conduct a thorough process to ensure we recruit the right man for the job once again.

Scarlets will receive a compensation package for Mooar, who has previously been an assistant coach at Crusaders and Southern Kings.

Mooar described the All Blacks call as “humbling” and revealed he could not turn down the chance to help coach his national side.

Brad Mooar is to join the All Blacks coaching staff after an agreement with Scarlets – completing Ian Foster’s ‘dream team.’ He will join at the end of the Scarlets season. Full story - https://t.co/6j9UB91Uea pic.twitter.com/f4QqwFAqme — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) December 24, 2019

He said: “To be joining the All Blacks coaching staff next year is an incredibly humbling and proud moment for my family and me.

“The opportunity to help coach your country comes around very rarely, so I would like to thank the Scarlets for allowing me to join the All Blacks.

“Similarly, I’d like to thank Ian Foster and NZR not only for this opportunity but also to finish this season with the Scarlets. The support I have had from both sides of the world has been amazing.

“The Scarlets players, staff, fans and board have all been superb and it is hugely appreciated by my family and me. I will continue to give it my all with this special group of people at the Scarlets this season to help us achieve our goals before we head back to New Zealand to join Fozzie and the All Blacks.”