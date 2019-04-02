NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Saracens to play matches at Spurs’ new stadium

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 11:59 AM

Tottenham and Saracens have agreed a five-year partnership that will see the Gallagher Premiership champions stage their annual ‘Big Game’ fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The first match of the arrangement will be held in 2020 and takes the dominant force in English domestic rugby away from London Stadium and Wembley, the previous venues used for a clash that is usually played against capital rivals Harlequins.

“To attract one of world rugby’s biggest club sides will bring a new audience to the area, as well as help drive significant socio-economic benefits for businesses and local people, as we continue to underline our commitment to the regeneration of north Tottenham,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said.

Saracens’ successful venture into major sporting arenas has traditionally taken place during the March international football break and they follow in the footsteps of the NFL, which has also agreed a long-term deal for use of the redeveloped White Hart Lane.

“As someone brought up at White Hart Lane, for me and Saracens it’s a really special opportunity for us to partner with our fellow north Londoners, with whom we share so many of our core values,” Saracens chairman Nigel Wray said.

“Tottenham have shown themselves to be true innovators in the development of their new stadium and I know you will all share in my excitement at the news that we will make their ground the home of our showpiece fixture.

“Together with Spurs we have the opportunity to create something very special in north London. I really do look forward to seeing our partnership come to life!”

- Press Association

