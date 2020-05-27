News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Saracens sign Wales scrum-half Aled Davies ahead of Championship campaign

Saracens sign Wales scrum-half Aled Davies ahead of Championship campaign
By Press Association
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 12:15 PM

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies is joining Saracens ahead of their Championship campaign.

The 27-year-old, who has won 20 caps for his country, is leaving the Ospreys to sign a three-year deal at Allianz Park.

Davies played for Scarlets before joining the Ospreys in 2018 and was part of the Welsh squad at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“It’s a great opportunity for me at a massive club,” he said. “It’s a massive honour to come here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It seems like there is a good team and family ethos around the club which is very attractive for me and my family.

“I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on things and making an impact, hopefully.”

Saracens were relegated from the Premiership for salary cap breaches.

More on this topic

Former rugby chief calls for global tournament in UK and Ireland to raise funds for unionsFormer rugby chief calls for global tournament in UK and Ireland to raise funds for unions

Donal Lenihan: Around the world, rugby was never in greater need of progressive peopleDonal Lenihan: Around the world, rugby was never in greater need of progressive people

Picture Perfect: 'It is the highest spot in the stadium and all I had for company were a few dead birds'Picture Perfect: 'It is the highest spot in the stadium and all I had for company were a few dead birds'

Aligning global rugby calendar makes commercial sense - Philip BrowneAligning global rugby calendar makes commercial sense - Philip Browne


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Aled DaviesSaracensScarletsTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Wolfsburg boost European aspirations after shock win at Bayer LeverkusenWolfsburg boost European aspirations after shock win at Bayer Leverkusen

Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu dies aged 23Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu dies aged 23

Joshua Kimmich’s stunning chip sinks Dortmund as Bayern move seven points clearJoshua Kimmich’s stunning chip sinks Dortmund as Bayern move seven points clear

Tyson Fury reveals he has been offered an exhibition bout with Mike Tyson Tyson Fury reveals he has been offered an exhibition bout with Mike Tyson


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps talks to two drivers who have revved up their lives with electric cars.Meet the motorists who are leading the charge

Guilt offers highly-entertaining drama, while McMillions is among the offerings from Sky's new documentary channelWednesday TV Highlights: Guilt-y pleasure viewing from RTÉ and a Monopoly themed heist

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »