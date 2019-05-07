NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Saracens prop Mako Vunipola declared fit for Champions Cup final

Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Mako Vunipola has been declared fit for Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster on Saturday after winning his battle with injury.

Vunipola has been troubled by successive ankle problems that first struck during the Six Nations and the European player of the year nominee played 62 minutes of last month’s semi-final victory over Munster.

That has been the only appearance of his comeback after he was forced to withdraw from Saracens’ line-up before facing Wasps 11 days ago.

But Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has confirmed the Lions prop is available for selection to face the European champions with the only uncertainty hovering over flanker Michael Rhodes, who is struggling with a back problem.

“Mako looks good and has come through training very well. We fully expect him to be playing,” McCall said.

“Michael Rhodes has a stiff back so we’ll make a decision later in the week about him.

“Other than that we’re OK, everyone else is fit and well.”

- Press Association

Heineken Champions CupMako Vunipolarugby unionSaracens rugby

