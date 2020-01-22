News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Saracens ‘keen’ for disciplinary report into salary cap breaches to be published

Saracens ‘keen’ for disciplinary report into salary cap breaches to be published
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 03:46 PM

Saracens say they are “keen” for the disciplinary report into their salary cap breaches to be published in full.

Premiership Rugby announced last weekend that the reigning English and European champions will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of this season in response to their failure to comply with salary cap regulations for the current campaign.

They were docked 35 league points and fined £5.36million in November for breaking the salary cap in the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, but the dossier of an investigation led by Lord Dyson into those breaches has so far not been released.

Speaking on Tuesday, Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said Saracens would need to agree for the report to be published.

“It would take agreement with Saracens, which they’ve withheld, for us to publish,” Childs said. “We can’t publish it without their approval.”

But in a message to supporters published on the Saracens official website, the club’s chairman Neil Golding said: “With regards to the publication of the disciplinary panel’s full report, I am surprised by the suggestion that Saracens are objecting to the publication of the report.

“Since my appointment on January 9, I have spent considerable time in discussions with PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) and nobody has asked me what my position is on the matter.

“To confirm, we are keen for the report to be published in full, and I made PRL aware of this earlier today. It will provide much needed context and clarity.”

Reflecting on the situation, Golding, who succeeded Nigel Wray as Saracens chairman, added: “Prior to my time here, there were discussions with PRL in relation to conducting a mid-season audit spanning several seasons.

“It would be fair to say that other PRL stakeholders were sceptical about our compliance with such an audit.

“We carefully considered the option of a full investigatory audit.

“However, that inevitably would have involved a long period of more financial and emotional strain, and this in turn meant this was not a viable option for us.

“We therefore agreed with PRL on relegation in the hope that we could draw a line under the mistakes made by Saracens with respect to compliance with the regulations and concentrate on putting our new robust procedures in place.”

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said preparations would now begin to release the decision document.

“Premiership Rugby welcomes Saracens’ decision to withdraw its previous objection to publication of Lord Dyson’s decision,” the spokesperson said.

“These objections were stated in the strongest terms and in writing on behalf of the club by its lawyers.

“We believe that publication of the decision in respect of Saracens’ past breaches of the salary cap is an important step towards upholding trust in our enforcement of the regulations and the disciplinary process.

“We will now begin preparations for release of the decision. Further details will be provided in the coming days.”

More on this topic

World Cup ambitions key for Ireland womenWorld Cup ambitions key for Ireland women

Defending title not heavy burden for skipper McCannDefending title not heavy burden for skipper McCann

Relegating Saracens the ‘only option left to restore trust’ – Premiership RugbyRelegating Saracens the ‘only option left to restore trust’ – Premiership Rugby

Donal Lenihan: Saracens may break up squad, but players’ mettle is beyond questionDonal Lenihan: Saracens may break up squad, but players’ mettle is beyond question

Gallagher Premiershiprugby unionTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Owen Farrell says England duty is good news for Saracens playersOwen Farrell says England duty is good news for Saracens players

Dual star O’Hara goes on trial with Hawthorn as McShane arrives in AustraliaDual star O’Hara goes on trial with Hawthorn as McShane arrives in Australia

Federer and Djokovic ease into Australian Open third roundFederer and Djokovic ease into Australian Open third round

Rashford confident of Manchester United return before end of the seasonRashford confident of Manchester United return before end of the season


Lifestyle

Jim Murray is a guitarist, originally from An Muine Fliuch, Co Cork.A Question of Taste: Jim Murray, Guitarist

A consultant said it’s not ‘trigger finger’ and is looking into other possible conditions.Natural health: 'My middle finger is stuck at a slight angle'

If you're a gardener who follows astrology, you may be interested to know your garden could perform better if you plan your gardening schedule according to the path of the moon.Tuning into the cycles of nature is all part of lunar gardening

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »