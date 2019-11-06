Saracens could face another punishment after no-show at Champions Cup launch

Saracens could face another punishment after failing to send any representatives to the Heineken Champions Cup launch.

All participating teams are required to provide a coach and player for interview at the media event.

European Rugby says they will "now consider what action is appropriate".

Yesterday, Saracens were hit with a 35-point deduction and a £5m fine for breaching the Premiership's salary cap.

"EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby] is disappointed to learn of Saracens’ decision to make their club representatives unavailable for today’s official 2019/20 Season Launch of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in Cardiff," read a statement.

"EPCR will now consider what action is appropriate in this instance and will be making no further comment at this time."