News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Saracens could face another punishment after no-show at Champions Cup launch

Saracens could face another punishment after no-show at Champions Cup launch
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 12:44 PM

Saracens could face another punishment after failing to send any representatives to the Heineken Champions Cup launch.

All participating teams are required to provide a coach and player for interview at the media event.

European Rugby says they will "now consider what action is appropriate".

Yesterday, Saracens were hit with a 35-point deduction and a £5m fine for breaching the Premiership's salary cap.

"EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby] is disappointed to learn of Saracens’ decision to make their club representatives unavailable for today’s official 2019/20 Season Launch of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in Cardiff," read a statement.

"EPCR will now consider what action is appropriate in this instance and will be making no further comment at this time."


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

'Joe has made his position very clear': Schmidt rules himself out of New Zealand job'Joe has made his position very clear': Schmidt rules himself out of New Zealand job

Exeter boss Baxter does not expect Saracens to be stripped of their silverwareExeter boss Baxter does not expect Saracens to be stripped of their silverware

Exeter chief suggests Saracens should be relegated over salary cap breachesExeter chief suggests Saracens should be relegated over salary cap breaches

Hugo MacNeill revelas why he felt it all unravelled for Ireland at Rugby World CupHugo MacNeill revelas why he felt it all unravelled for Ireland at Rugby World Cup

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Frank McGlynn and Eoghan O’Gara pay tribute to team-mates as they hang up their bootsFrank McGlynn and Eoghan O’Gara pay tribute to team-mates as they hang up their boots

Stephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’sStephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’s

Cork’s All-Ireland minor and U20 winning managers to continue in the hot seat for 2020Cork’s All-Ireland minor and U20 winning managers to continue in the hot seat for 2020

Pressure builds on Barcelona boss Valverde after Slavia Prague drawPressure builds on Barcelona boss Valverde after Slavia Prague draw


Lifestyle

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »