NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Saracens complete double after beating Exeter in thrilling Premiership final

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 05:07 PM

Saracens completed a memorable European and domestic double after retaining the Premiership title by beating Exeter 37-34 at Twickenham.

The teams shared 10 tries during unquestionably the greatest Premiership final in its 16-year history.

Exeter led after just 28 seconds when scrum-half Nic White claimed the quickest Premiership final touchdown, but Saracens ultimately prevailed.

The Chiefs led by 11 points after an hour, yet Saracens produced a stellar comeback.

Wings Liam Williams and Sean Maitland touched down, following earlier tries from hooker Jamie George and scrum-half Ben Spencer, before George added a second and Farrell kicked 12 points.

White, flanker Dave Ewers, lock Jonny Hill, centre Henry Slade and substitute Sam Hill crossed for Exeter, and Joe Simmonds added three conversions and a penalty, but the Chiefs once again experienced Twickenham heartbreak.

It was the third time in four seasons for the 2017 champions to lose a final – all against Saracens – as Farrell and company followed up European title success three weeks ago with another trophy.

And it meant a second double in four years, emulating Leicester as only the second English club to achieve such a feat.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Newly-qualified police officer chases off would-be raiders dressed in underwear

7 summer foods to get excited about now

Mikey North struggled to keep Gary Windass twist a secret on Corrie

Hutton one of eight to leave Villa as Smith plans for Premier League

TOPIC:

More in this Section

36 hours, a dodgy omelette, beer and good chats – Fans finally make it to Madrid

Irish Spurs fan jets off to Madrid – but finds plane is full of Liverpool supporters

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not stop until they achieve their goals

Sarri seeking Chelsea exit – reports


Lifestyle

7 summer foods to get excited about now

Louise O'Neill: Today is June 1st and do you know what that means?

Selling your home? Add 'kerb appeal' by putting your garden in order

Testing times: Stress management during the exams - for students and parents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »