News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Saracens boss McCall admits Quins clash ‘a bridge too far’ for fallen champions

Saracens boss McCall admits Quins clash ‘a bridge too far’ for fallen champions
By Press Association
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 08:01 PM

Mark McCall believes the uncertainty surrounding his players’ futures disrupted their concentration as Saracens were thrashed 41-14 at Harlequins.

The defending Premiership champions will be playing Championship rugby next season after being automatically relegated following multiple salary cap breaches.

With the future of each player up in the air as the club moves to reduce the wage bill, Saracens director of rugby McCall admits they struggled to focus at the Stoop, where they were blown apart by Quins in their first league match since relegation.

Danny Care scored the first of Harlequins six tries against Saracens (Steven Paston/PA)
Danny Care scored the first of Harlequins six tries against Saracens (Steven Paston/PA)

Cadan Murley crossed for two tries while Danny Care, Gabriel Ibitoye, Paul Lasike and Martin Landajo all went in for one each for the hosts.

“It is quite difficult to focus on a game as big as this and against a Quins side who played as well as they did. After 19 weeks, this was a bridge too far for us,” McCall said.

“I don’t think what happened today was reflective of how this team has done in the last few weeks. That team beat Leicester at Welford Road and Gloucester at Kingsholm.

“I think this game is the worst you will see of us. We hope to be far more competitive than that for the rest of the season. It’s just that things are still fresh and raw.

“A lot of directors of rugby have said it has been a long 19 weeks. It has been longer for us, I can promise you that.

“This has been the most difficult week because when the original decision was made, there was a strong feeling in the group that we wouldn’t get relegated.

“But the news last week that we were and all the repercussions that have come this week have made it the toughest and brought a lot of anxiety about people’s personal situations and what they will do next.”

Harlequins flew out of the blocks at the Stoop, with Care dotting down within two minutes following a rampaging run by number eight Alex Dombrandt.

I think this game is the worst you will see of us. We hope to be far more competitive than that for the rest of the season. It’s just that things are still fresh and raw.

Murley bagged his two tries by the half-hour mark, before Alex Lozowski replied for Saracens just prior to the break.

But Quins hit the accelerator again in the second half, with Ibitoye and Lasike touching down within 10 minutes of the re-start.

Dom Morris capped his Saracens debut with a try before Quins replacement Landajo walked in unopposed after intercepting a pass.

Cadan Murley scored twice against the fallen champions (Steven Paston/PA)
Cadan Murley scored twice against the fallen champions (Steven Paston/PA)

“I thought it was a really good performance,” said Quins director of rugby Paul Gustard.

“In the last two weeks in Europe, we have played pretty well and we knew we needed to get a result here. Four points was critical and five is a real bonus for us.

“We just tried to focus on the 15 v 15. There is nothing else we can control. We got the result we wanted and the rest around the match is smoke and mirrors.”

More on this topic

Springboks’ coaching consultant Felix Jones to be based in EuropeSpringboks’ coaching consultant Felix Jones to be based in Europe

Rugby getting ready to share out the millionsRugby getting ready to share out the millions

Sonny Bill Williams allowed to cover up Super League sponsor’s logoSonny Bill Williams allowed to cover up Super League sponsor’s logo

Skipper Sexton wants an Ireland driven by player powerSkipper Sexton wants an Ireland driven by player power

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Guardiola: City have not surrendered title – Liverpool are just ‘phenomenal’Guardiola: City have not surrendered title – Liverpool are just ‘phenomenal’

Leon Goretzka scores stunning scissor-kick as Bayern Munich see off SchalkeLeon Goretzka scores stunning scissor-kick as Bayern Munich see off Schalke

Wexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over LaoisWexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over Laois

Carlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours WicklowCarlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours Wicklow


Lifestyle

As Stockton’s Wing release a retrospective album, Mike Hanrahan tells Donal O’Keeffe about getting back on the road, and his love of cookingStill a beautiful affair: Mike Hanrahan talks about getting back on the road with Stockton's Wing

An ongoing cull is resulting in a major reduction in the deer population in one of the country’s most visited natural attractions.Donal Hickey: Deer birth patterns evolving

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

It is hard to believe today but the former island of Ringarogy in West Cork was once home to around 800 people.Islands of Ireland: Ring a Ringarogy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »