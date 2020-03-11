News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Saracens and England hooker Jack Singleton to make Gloucester loan move

Saracens and England hooker Jack Singleton to make Gloucester loan move
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 12:41 PM

Gloucester have announced the loan signing of England hooker Jack Singleton from Saracens.

The 23-year-old will spend the 2020-21 campaign at Kingsholm before returning to his parent club.

Saracens, deducted 105 Gallagher Premiership points and fined £5.36million for persistent salary cap breaches, will play in the second-tier Championship next term.

Singleton joins Saracens colleagues Ben Earl and Max Malins in going out on loan, with Earl and Malins heading to Bristol.

Singleton, who has won three caps and featured at the 2019 World Cup, moved to Saracens from Worcester last year.

Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys said: “Over the last couple of seasons, Jack has developed into an international quality rugby player and was rewarded with a place in the England World Cup squad in Japan.

Jack will get an opportunity to develop his game further at Gloucester

“His ability to carry the ball and his general set-piece work are well-suited to our style of play and Jack will get an opportunity to develop his game further at Gloucester.

“In front-row terms, he is still a young player but, with significant Premiership, European and international experience, Jack is an exciting addition to the Gloucester squad ahead of next season.”

More on this topic

Tadhg Brophy’s late try earns Newbridge final slotTadhg Brophy’s late try earns Newbridge final slot

Munster Rugby looking at expanding into e-sports and digital streamingMunster Rugby looking at expanding into e-sports and digital streaming

Blackrock show firepower in routing CastleknockBlackrock show firepower in routing Castleknock

Connacht rugby’s information revolutionConnacht rugby’s information revolution

EnglandGloucesterJack SingletonloanSaracensTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Envoi Allen thrills punters as he continues unbeaten run at CheltenhamEnvoi Allen thrills punters as he continues unbeaten run at Cheltenham

League of Ireland clubs meet today on coronavirusLeague of Ireland clubs meet today on coronavirus

PFA advises players not to share water bottles or eat in changing roomsPFA advises players not to share water bottles or eat in changing rooms

Forest announce all players and staff test negative for coronavirusForest announce all players and staff test negative for coronavirus


Lifestyle

What would Samuel Beckett, the poster boy for existential angst, make of these strange and unsettling days?Review: Barry McGovern in Watt at the Everyman, Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »