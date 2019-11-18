Saracens accept 35-point deduction ‘with humility’

Saracens have chosen not to appeal against their 35-point deduction and £5.36million fine for salary cap breaches.

The English and European champions and Premiership Rugby have released a joint statement declaring the verdict of the independent disciplinary panel will stand unchallenged.

In an apparent admission of guilt, Saracens chairman Nigel Wray said: “We have made mistakes and so, with humility, we must accept these penalties. Saracens chairman Nigel Wray is looking ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)

“As a club, we will now pull together and meet the challenges that lie ahead.

“We confirm our commitment to the salary cap, and the underlying principle of a level playing field, and will continue to work transparently with Premiership Rugby in this regard.”