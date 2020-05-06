News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sam Whitelock: 'Munster v the Crusaders sounds pretty cool'

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 07:26 PM

Sam Whitelock. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland
Sam Whitelock. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sam Whitelock has suggested proposals for a worldwide Nations Championship involving international sides could be expanded to cross-border club encounters.

The All Black centurion, a two-time World Cup-winner and three-in-a-row Super Rugby champion, cited the possibility of a game between his Crusaders side and Munster to back-up the idea's merits.

Bill Beaumont, following his re-election as World Rugby chairman, revived the proposals for a cross-hemisphere test tournament to be held annually by merging the summer and autumn international tour windows. The concept would feature countries from the Six Nations and Rugby Championship, plus Fiji and Japan, possibly with promotion and relegation for lower-ranked nations.

Whitelock, who missed out on the New Zealand captaincy to Sam Cane this week, favours Beaumont's plans.

"In general, aligning the world's competitions to open up these possibilities is a good thing," Whitelock told Newshub.

"You can imagine having the best northern v southern hemisphere clubs and international sides meeting every couple of years would be pretty cool.

"There is an appetite to see that - Munster v the Crusaders sounds pretty cool. There are options on the table, and we just need to work through those and debate them."

European rugby bosses held talks last month about the potential introduction of a Club World Cup.

But the European Professional Club Rugby body stressed its plans would complement existing tournaments with its proposal that a world competition is held every four years.

That statement came in response to Bernard Laporte, since elected as Beaumont's vice-chairman, mooting an idea for an annual 20-team world club tournament which would replace the Champions Cup.

More on this topic

Judicial officer who heard James Cronin’s anti-doping violation case defends decisionJudicial officer who heard James Cronin’s anti-doping violation case defends decision

Trio of All Blacks legends want Thomond Park back in touring mixTrio of All Blacks legends want Thomond Park back in touring mix

Sport Ireland yet to make decision on James Cronin appealSport Ireland yet to make decision on James Cronin appeal

Sport Ireland still to decide if it will appeal James Cronin doping violation banSport Ireland still to decide if it will appeal James Cronin doping violation ban


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Opportunity for Youghal and Enniscorthy greyhound tracks to secure their survivalOpportunity for Youghal and Enniscorthy greyhound tracks to secure their survival

Safety first in completing Premier League campaign for Sean DycheSafety first in completing Premier League campaign for Sean Dyche

Aston Villa chief executive against completing season at neutral groundsAston Villa chief executive against completing season at neutral grounds

Water Rock GC gates to remain shutWater Rock GC gates to remain shut


Lifestyle

If ever there was a time to support local growers, this is it, says Peter Dowdall Show must go on in your own backyard

With everyone at home 24/7, making sure children are educated and aware of online security is more important than ever, writes Áilín Quinlan.Logout: When your child is spending too much time on social media.

Ellie O'Byrne chats to Morgan Bullock, the American dancer who has faced down the racists with her take on a viral dance meme, and has been rewarded with an invitation to Ireland from the Taoiseach.US Irish dancer Morgan Bullock talks about racism she faced after viral video success

We all know healthy habits are good for us – but what about the lifestyle factors that could be damaging our defences? Liz Connor learns more.7 surprising ways you might be harming your immune system

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »