News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sam Davies the hero for Dragons in scrappy clash with Cheetahs

Sam Davies the hero for Dragons in scrappy clash with Cheetahs
By Press Association
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 08:14 PM

Dragons 13 - 10 Cheetahs

Sam Davies booted a penalty with the last kick of the game as the Dragons beat the Cheetahs 13-10 in a scrappy Guinness PRO14 clash at Rodney Parade.

Wing Jared Rosser scored the only try for the Dragons, while fly-half Davies kicked his side's other points, including the winner.

Cheetahs had taken the lead early on with a Junior Pokomela try, playmaker Tian Schoeman adding the conversion and a penalty.

Conditions under foot were tricky to say the least, but the Dragons could not blame the gluepot of a pitch for the visitors' opening score, which came from Jack Dixon having a kick charged down.

The centre did his best to rescue the situation, but Cheetahs openside Pokomela took the ball from a ruck to burrow over.

The Dragons responded by winning a penalty in a promising position, but Davies, in going for touch, kicked the ball dead, although the weather did play its part.

At the other end, Schoeman made the hosts pay with a three-pointer after the Dragons had been penalised for a ruck infringement.

The South Africans were looking the more likely to score next, and only good covering from Rosser prevented opposite wing Craig Barry gathering his own chip ahead.

Dixon was involved again as the Dragons pressed, however a chance of getting on the scoreboard went awry when he knocked on 10 metres out.

There was very little to get excited about in the remainder of a largely poor first half.

The home side started the second period much the better, and they eventually got some points when Davies slotted an easy penalty.

He just missed another attempt soon after, before kicking the conversion that brought the hosts level.

The try came from an initial burst by flanker Taine Basham, which was followed by Rosser collecting Dixon's kick to dive over.

With the game still tied entering the final 10 minutes, you sensed the next score was going to be the match-winner.

Davies thought he would try and win it with six minutes left, but his snap drop-goal did not get off the ground.

The Dragons remained on the front foot and, after Davies had tried, and failed, to win it with a long-range penalty right in the 80th minute, he was then given another opportunity from closer in which he duly nailed.

More in this Section

Highfield want to ‘push on and finish the deal’Highfield want to ‘push on and finish the deal’

Young Munster weather the storm against rivals GarryowenYoung Munster weather the storm against rivals Garryowen

Jaze Kabia’s first goal enough for ShelbourneJaze Kabia’s first goal enough for Shelbourne

Jack Byrne strikes the winner as Shamrock Rovers take Tallaght thriller over DundalkJack Byrne strikes the winner as Shamrock Rovers take Tallaght thriller over Dundalk


Lifestyle

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

“This is an illness, a psychiatric disorder. It’s about deeper issues, about needing to be in control, needing to be perfect. It’s about an inability to handle and express feelings.”Eating your heart out: Why eating disorders are not about food

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »