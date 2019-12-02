'Safety is paramount': Van Graan calls for clampdown on players lifting post-pads

Munster coach Johann van Graan says that there needs to be a clampdown on players lifting the post-pads in an attempt to stop the opposition scoring.

Van Graan said it could lead to players being injured, after Edinburgh twice lifted the pads as Munster laid siege to their line on Friday night.

He also stressed the need to maintain high values in the sport.

The double incident came in the 18-16 loss to Edinburgh when each of the pads were lifted as Munster drove hard at the visiting line in a 23-phase movement.

The move ended in a try for Tommy O’Donnell, but stand-in captain Jack O’Donoghue brought the matter to the attention of Italian referee Marius Mitrea, who let Edinburgh off with a warning.

“In my view, you can’t touch the goalposts,” said van Graan. “It is the safety of the game, you pull that up. There’s been another incident in world rugby — that was a yellow and straight penalty try. We have got to keep with the values on the game.

“I’m not going to comment further on it, but safety is paramount. If somebody hits the goalposts there and something happens to them, it is really frustrating.”