News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'Safety is paramount': Van Graan calls for clampdown on players lifting post-pads

'Safety is paramount': Van Graan calls for clampdown on players lifting post-pads
Pierre Schoeman of Edinburgh lifts up the post pads at Musgrave Park. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
By John Fallon
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 12:34 PM

Munster coach Johann van Graan says that there needs to be a clampdown on players lifting the post-pads in an attempt to stop the opposition scoring.

Van Graan said it could lead to players being injured, after Edinburgh twice lifted the pads as Munster laid siege to their line on Friday night.

He also stressed the need to maintain high values in the sport.

The double incident came in the 18-16 loss to Edinburgh when each of the pads were lifted as Munster drove hard at the visiting line in a 23-phase movement.

The move ended in a try for Tommy O’Donnell, but stand-in captain Jack O’Donoghue brought the matter to the attention of Italian referee Marius Mitrea, who let Edinburgh off with a warning.

“In my view, you can’t touch the goalposts,” said van Graan. “It is the safety of the game, you pull that up. There’s been another incident in world rugby — that was a yellow and straight penalty try. We have got to keep with the values on the game.

“I’m not going to comment further on it, but safety is paramount. If somebody hits the goalposts there and something happens to them, it is really frustrating.”

More on this topic

Pienaar urges IRFU to balance business with humanityPienaar urges IRFU to balance business with humanity

Van Graan asks Munster’s nines to fill Alby voidVan Graan asks Munster’s nines to fill Alby void

Munster's O'Donoghue looks to the future as injury nightmare left in the pastMunster's O'Donoghue looks to the future as injury nightmare left in the past

Rowntree on Thomond Park: 'It was nothing like I’d tasted before for a club game. It was like a Test match'Rowntree on Thomond Park: 'It was nothing like I’d tasted before for a club game. It was like a Test match'

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Messi leaves it late to boost Barcelona to victory over Atletico MadridMessi leaves it late to boost Barcelona to victory over Atletico Madrid

Farrell the favourite to be Gavin replacement but Dublin chairman promotes continuityFarrell the favourite to be Gavin replacement but Dublin chairman promotes continuity

'You never forget that feeling': A score settled, now Nemo must lay a ghost'You never forget that feeling': A score settled, now Nemo must lay a ghost

Paul Rouse: How meticulous Gavin painstakingly built the Blue EmpirePaul Rouse: How meticulous Gavin painstakingly built the Blue Empire


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »