Ryan: Now it’s all about getting to right physical and emotional pitch

As trajectories go, Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign is turning out nicely, although with England waiting for James Ryan and company at Twickenham on Sunday, it needs to be.

A hard-fought, fortunate victory over a misfiring Scotland side was an uncomfortable beginning to Andy Farrell’s reign as head coach yet despite the misgivings and bad omens foretold in the public arena that followed that first-round win, Ireland treated that opening run-out under new management as a positive building block.

It led into a much brighter performance seven days later on a return visit to Aviva Stadium when with some wrinkles ironed out in attack and some bite added to the collisions, Ireland racked up a bonus-point victory over defending champions Wales.

So far, so solid but now comes an even bigger challenge with a first away fixture of the 2020 championship at place in which Ireland have had contrasting experiences from their two most recent visits. Second-row star Ryan believes his team will be all the better for their opening games and last week’s short training camp in Cork as Ireland keep improving under a revamped coaching ticket.

“I think they’ve been good,” the 23-year-old said of the first two games in terms of being building blocks.

Scotland was a big one, Wales was a step up and England will be an even bigger step up so hopefully we can see the improvements from our performance against Wales in comparison to Scotland as we can see now with England in comparison to Wales.

“It certainly helps having two games under our belts and especially considering we’re a bit more battle-hardened than we would have been coming into Scotland. At the same time they’ve had two serious Test matches as well, in Paris and in the rain in Murrayfield, so it’s setting up for a good encounter anyway.

“Looking forward to it. It’s a special ground to play in. Twickenham’s always brilliant because there’s so many Irish in London and the atmosphere will be cool. We’ve had a good week here (in Cork) and it’s allowed us to be almost one step ahead next week.

“Now I’m sure they’ve had something pretty similar, a little midweek camp, but it just gives us clarity around our gameplan at the beginning of the week so next week we can start to build that emotional energy that we’re looking for.”

Given the ultra-physical edge that English Test teams can bring and which both Munster and Ryan’s Leinster have experienced when playing Saracens, reaching the right emotional and physical levels will be critical this weekend and the lock feels that is a height within Ireland’s reach.

“I think physically you’ve got to be right up there. When we’re at our best it’s when we have that physical edge about us. It’s when we’ve had success with Leinster, at our province, and it’s when we’ve had success with Ireland. It might look like we’re playing all this flashy stuff but that all comes on the back of us being direct and physical, winning the gainline.

“England would be right up there at the top of the bunch in terms of that so we’ve got to be on top of our A game in terms of that perspective. We know we can be, we’ve done it before. The pack that we have, the quality is such that when we have that bit of our game right then we can be a serious force.

Ryan won a Grand Slam at Twickenham on his first visit to the stadium in south-west London on St Patrick’s Day 2018 but watched on when Ireland returned there last August and were handed a record 57-15 defeat in a humbling World Cup warm-up match. The win over Wales nine days ago has been a timely reminder that the Irish have to be ruthless in the opposition 22.

“We have to make sure that when we get close to England’s line we take our opportunities. That’s been the bulk of (the mid-round training) week, but (this) week we’ll start to look more at England and we will look at the game.

“For a lot of that (August 2019) we just lost the collisions and were on the back foot and, when you’re on the back foot from first phase and second phase off scrum and lineout you’re just chasing the game.

“With the ball carriers they have, it’s a very difficult place to be. I think being up for the fight is a big one for us, as it always is.”

IRELAND were more than up to the task in 2018, putting in a textbook Joe Schmidt performance of accuracy, intensity and clinical execution to land the Grand Slam.

Ryan does not recall much of the crowning moment of the last decade but two years on has an appreciation of what he helped to achieve.

“I don’t really remember it to be honest.

“That whole day was a bit of a blur, I think because I was so new on the scene I didn’t really appreciate the magnitude of what a Triple Crown and a Grand Slam was. It all felt like ‘oh, this is very normal’, do you know what I mean?

Now, it’s only two years ago but I think even now I’m a bit more understanding and have perspective of an achievement like that but that was very much a blur of ‘this is unbelievable, this is great’ and I went on the pints and didn’t actually reflect on what we’d just done.

“So, yeah, obviously I’m aware of the history and how big that is. Maybe a couple more years on me, I’m a bit wiser.”

Ryan also credits last year’s not so triumphant experience with Ireland as giving him that perspective, arming him for the objectives ahead.

“That was the other thing. With that in combination with last year when things weren’t as successful obviously, it gave me an appreciation of just how hard it is to go and win things.

“And I think it gets you going again, instills that drive that every team needs to go on and be successful.”

