A total of 48 matches will be played at 12 venues over six weeks in this year's Rugby World Cup, with the final taking place at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on November 2.

Twenty countries compete in Japan: Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Namibia, New Zealand, Russia, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, Tonga, Uruguay, USA and Wales.

As teams are announced they will be updated here