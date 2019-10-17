RWC2019 Quarter-finals: Match previews and team stats

The top eight teams in the world rankings will contest the World Cup quarter-finals in Japan this weekend.
Here, we look at the head-to-head records, player and team stats, and the sides' Rugby World Cup pedigree in four handy graphics.
The first of the four quarter-finals takes place at 8.15am Irish time between old adversaries England and Australia, with the winners facing either New Zealand or Ireland at the semi-final stage.
Much has been made of Ireland's two victories over New Zealand in their last three Test matches, but the stats below go some way in showing just how big a task is facing Joe Schmidt's side.
The only Northern Hemisphere-only quarter-final sees Warren Gatland's Wales come up against an unpredictable French side. What will Jacques Brunel's men bring to the quarter-finals?
Japan famously beat the Springboks four years ago and this time around have reached the knock-out stages, but Rassie Erasmus' side will be looking to spoil the party for the hosts.
Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby