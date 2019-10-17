RWC2019 Quarter-finals: Match previews and team stats

The top eight teams in the world rankings will contest the World Cup quarter-finals in Japan this weekend.

Here, we look at the head-to-head records, player and team stats, and the sides' Rugby World Cup pedigree in four handy graphics.

England v Australia

The first of the four quarter-finals takes place at 8.15am Irish time between old adversaries England and Australia, with the winners facing either New Zealand or Ireland at the semi-final stage.

New Zealand v Ireland

Much has been made of Ireland's two victories over New Zealand in their last three Test matches, but the stats below go some way in showing just how big a task is facing Joe Schmidt's side.

READ MORE Every one of Schmidt’s 15 knows how to beat All Blacks

Wales v France

The only Northern Hemisphere-only quarter-final sees Warren Gatland's Wales come up against an unpredictable French side. What will Jacques Brunel's men bring to the quarter-finals?

Japan v South Africa

Japan famously beat the Springboks four years ago and this time around have reached the knock-out stages, but Rassie Erasmus' side will be looking to spoil the party for the hosts.

READ MORE Japan: We can beat anybody on our day

Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby