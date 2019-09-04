RWC2019: Here's your one stop shop for team records and past winners and finalists

Ever wondered who has won the most matches. Who has yet to wn any and who won in 1991?

Well, wonder no more.

No surprise, three-time world champions New Zealand have the best overall competition record, with most match wins and most points scored.

Namibia and Russia are still searching for a win

As for past winners New Zealand are aiming to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a record-extending fourth time after their triumph in 2015, a victory that moved them ahead of Australia and South Africa who have each won the tournament twice.

England remain the only northern hemisphere team to have hoisted the trophy, in 2003.

Come on Ireland ...