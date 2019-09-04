News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

#RWC2019: Here's your one stop shop for team records and past winners and finalists

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:44 PM

Ever wondered who has won the most matches. Who has yet to wn any and who won in 1991? 

Well, wonder no more.

No surprise, three-time world champions New Zealand have the best overall competition record, with most match wins and most points scored.

Namibia and Russia are still searching for a win

As for past winners New Zealand are aiming to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a record-extending fourth time after their triumph in 2015, a victory that moved them ahead of Australia and South Africa who have each won the tournament twice.

England remain the only northern hemisphere team to have hoisted the trophy, in 2003.

Come on Ireland ...

READ MORE

#RWC2019: Check out the fixture schedule and World Cup group tables

More on this topic

#RWC2019: Check out the fixture schedule and World Cup group tables #RWC2019: Check out the fixture schedule and World Cup group tables

Rugby World CupTOPIC: RWC2019 Data

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in LimerickGardaí investigate match-fixing allegation in Limerick

England pick Marchant at centre against Italy despite his World Cup omissionEngland pick Marchant at centre against Italy despite his World Cup omission

Suzuki hits three-run homer in mammoth ninth inning as Nationals beat MetsSuzuki hits three-run homer in mammoth ninth inning as Nationals beat Mets

Northern Ireland’s Liam Donnelly hopes to continue scoring goalsNorthern Ireland’s Liam Donnelly hopes to continue scoring goals


Lifestyle

Aileen O’Reilly looks at ways to turn back the clock without going under the knife Gone are the scary old days of the full facelift complete with the omnipresent dread that telltale staple marks might ruin your freshly ironed visage.Glowing results: How to turn back the clock without going under the knife

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »