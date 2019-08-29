News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

#RWC2019: Check out the fixture schedule and World Cup group tables

#RWC2019: Check out the fixture schedule and World Cup group tables
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 01:51 PM

Check out our full list of Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures in time order and group tables.

RWC Table A

RWC Table B

RWC Table C

RWC Table D

READ MORE

In summary ...

TOPIC: RWC2019 Data

More in this Section

Liverpool dismiss agent’s claim they have been ‘mentally bullying’ playerLiverpool dismiss agent’s claim they have been ‘mentally bullying’ player

Michael Obafemi gets Ireland u21 call-up as four League of Ireland players included in squadMichael Obafemi gets Ireland u21 call-up as four League of Ireland players included in squad

Alexander Cox steps down ahead of Olympic qualifiersAlexander Cox steps down ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Nuno: Wolves can look no further than Torino testNuno: Wolves can look no further than Torino test


Lifestyle

For former Navy diver Muiris Mahon, life as a mature student at University College Cork has been an ‘amazing’ experience. He tells Rowena Walsh whyLessons in living life to the full for UCC's mature students

A boat trip on the Shannon is a holiday every family should experience – and it’s right on our doorstep, says Vickie MayeSail away: Why a boat trip down the Shannon could be the best holiday you'll ever take

The research suggests that protein post-workout drinks don’t actually make that much difference to your muscles.A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

Alice de la Cour talks to artist Danny Vincent Smith, whose art has its own unique styleArtistic postman with a bagful of great ideas

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »