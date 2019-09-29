RWC Newsletter: Today's action a welcome distraction

That breathless Wales-Australia World Cup classic this morning had enough about it to turn Saturday’s Shizuoka shocker into the realm of a bad dream.

Almost.

Sunday’s 29-25 victory for Warren Gatland’s side had it all - intensity, expansive rugby, intercept tries - and yes, more refereeing controversy - this time involving our old friend Romain Poite. Australia boss Michael Cheika said he was "embarrassed" by the French man’s decision to penalise Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi following a tackle incident before half-time. It delivered three points from the boot of Rhys Patchell and might have been the ultimate difference between victory and defeat.

Bottom line though? Wales are a lock to win Pool D at this stage, and will believe there’s a World Cup final within their compass.

Joe Schmidt would sign up for that in a heartbeat right now.

Having heaped opprobrium on Gregor Townsend’s Scotland in the wake of their 27-3 mauling a week ago, Ireland is suddenly aboard the campaign to get the Scots off the canvas and ready to topple the cock-a-hoop hosts in the October 13th meeting with Japan.

It seems that is Ireland’s only real chance to avoid the All Blacks in the quarter-final - something Wales are guaranteed to do all the way to the final if they keep winning now.

In early Pool D Sunday action, Uruguay couldn’t replicate their midweek heroics against Fiji as they fell victim to the Georgians and the five-day turnaround, losing 33-7. There’s a smidgen of comfort there for Munster supporters, with Graham Rowntree set to link up with Johann van Graan and Stephen Larkham at Thomond Park upon completion of his duties with Georgia.

If Joe Schmidt’s teflon reputation was dented Saturday, his compatriot Jamie Joseph has put his name in lights with Japan’s 19-12 win heard around the world. Of course, it’s not all free-wheeling for the hosts, who will suddenly have to bear the brunt of scrutiny and expectation in their remaining two Pool A fixtures.

Looking to the week ahead, our heavyweight team of analysts have plenty to be chewing over - Donal Lenihan on Monday reflects on an occasion in Shizuoka that compared with Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela in 1995. On Tuesday, Ronan O’Gara examines accuracy and decision-making in the Ireland performance, and how they can get things back on track in a hurry.

Lenihan believes Joey Carbery was 100% correct to kick the ball dead at the end of the Japan game. Protecting that losing bonus point could ultimately prove crucial. Despite a devastating setback, Ireland are still in control of their own destiny in terms of reaching the last eight.

What selection will Schmidt go with on Thursday against Russia? Lenihan offers a clue in his popular Daily Donal segment.

It’s been an epic weekend, whatever metric you judge these things by. Not all of it has been to an Irish liking, but if you like your sport high-wire without a safety net, it’s easy to get on board with this Rugby World Cup.